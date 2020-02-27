TAMPA, Fla. — If you're on the hunt for a new job, Job News USA is hosting a job fair on Thursday.
Hundreds of jobs are up for grabs, including both entry-level and management positions.
You will be able to meet one-on-one with recruiters and hiring managers. Some employers will offer on-the-spot interviews, so make sure to bring several copies of your resume.
The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Tampa East/Brandon at 10309 Highland Manor Dr., Tampa.
Parking and admission are free. You can register here
Some of the companies participating are:
- The Auto Club Group
- Florida Technical College
- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers
- DaVita Medical Group
- USAA
- AmeriLife
