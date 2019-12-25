COW ISLAND, La. — The Diocese of Lafayette had a novel way to bless a town in Vermilion Parish Sunday: a crop duster.

The cropduster was loaded with 100 gallons of holy water, which the pilot sprayed over the town of Cow Island and nearby farms.

Fr. Matthew Barzare of St. Anne Church blessed the water in the crop duster, as well as water brought by parishioners.

According to a Facebook post by the Diocese of Lafayette, the idea came from a Cow Island native currently performing missionary work in Ohio.

Cow Island is an unincorporated community in Vermilion Parish, about 160 miles from New Orleans.

