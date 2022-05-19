Maine teen killed in beach sand collapse remembered for humor, musical talents, and love of God

Levi Caverly died after a hole he was digging in the sand on a New Jersey beach collapsed.

UNION, Maine — Levi Caverly is being remembered fondly by those who knew him. The 18-year-old Union man died this week after a hole he was digging on a New Jersey beach collapsed.

Those close to Levi told NEWS CENTER Maine that he was giving, thoughtful, funny, and truly loved God.

"He's going to be missed by all of us," Camp Good News director Roger Labbe said.

Labbe said Levi was a longtime member of the Camp Good News family and attended as a camper and volunteer.

"He would gravitate towards the kids. The kids would love him. Levi was a good guy," Labbe said. "Levi contributed in any way that was asked of him. There was nothing that he would say no to."

Levi was an active member of West Rockport Baptist Church, participated in youth groups, and played the drums during worship.

"He would help with worship right up on the stage, and help lead people in worship. But he also [played] with the youth group, whether it be just banging on some drums. But he was involved in using his gifts and talents for the Lord wherever he could," Eric Brown with Word of Life said.

Brown said he's known Levi and his family since he was a 4-year-old. Brown even recalled a time that an 8-year-old Levi donated $20 to Brown to use as he traveled the state speaking with various churches about the Gospel.

"Levi trusted Jesus with his life," Brown said.

"He was very comfortable being who he is and who he was. Because he knew there was a God that created him, and that he was special," Labbe said.

Levi's father, Todd Caverly, wrote to NEWS CENTER Maine in an email Thursday:

Levi was Levi. Unique, lovable, and a beautiful butterfly who could “frog.” Levi was born June 18, 2003. He was smart, geeky, lovable, and so much of me, but better. Levi was Homeschooled for his entire education, and augmented that with computer classes at Midcoast School of Technology. Levi loved computers, coding, memes, and humor. He was on the worship team at West Rockport Baptist Church, and a drummer in a teen multi-church worship band that just had their first performance a month ago. Levi loved to make people laugh, even, or maybe especially, at his expense. If you knew Levi, then you know that he loved his friends, and was willing to help anyone. He worked as a delivery driver for the local Dominoes, but money meant nothing to him. He had logic, and that would often lead to frustration looking around at the world. He was king of random facts. Levi had a fascination with VR, and dreamed of being able to make Bible stories come alive through VR. He was setting up a dedicated computer room for coding and eventually streaming.

Todd Caverly continued:

Levi is survived by his parents Todd and Angela Caverly. His siblings Helen Caverly, John Munroe, Carl Caverly and Carl’s wife Sophie Caverly, as well as his uncle Shawn Levasseur, and paternal grandparents Jim and Mary Caverly. His maternal grandparents Thomas and Beryl Levasseur predeceased Levi.