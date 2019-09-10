SARASOTA, Fla. — The newest medical robot used for orthopedic procedures was on display Wednesday for the public to see.

Surgeons started using the MAKO robotic arm last week at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.

Surgeons use the robotic system to create a plan using a 3-D model of a patient’s body before surgery.

During actual operation, surgeons guide the arm for increased accuracy and precision.

More than 200 people got a first-hand look at the technology at the hospital on Wednesday.

