NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An 82-year-old Connecticut man known for being a prankster his whole life got his own comedic farewell, courtesy of his family.

Joe Heller's life was described as one of "frugality, hoarding and cheap mischief," according to the obituary, written by his daughter Monique Heller.

Even when he was a child he named his dog Fart so his mother had to yell it out when trying to get the dog back inside the house.

Heller met his now late wife, Irene, while working as a self-taught chemist at Cheeseborough-Ponds.

CLICK HERE to read the full obituary

"There wasn’t a road, restaurant or friend’s house in Essex that he didn’t fall asleep on or in. There wasn’t an occasion too formal or an event too dour that Joe didn’t interrupt with his apnea and voluminous snoring," the obituary stated.

A celebration of his life is being held Thursday night.

"A light dinner will be served as Joe felt no get-together was complete without food. None of his leftovers or kitchen concoctions will be pawned off on any unsuspecting guests. Feel free to be as late as you’d like as Joe was never on time for anything because of the aforementioned napping habits," the obituary stated.

Heller's funeral will be tomorrow.

Instead of flowers, "the family is seeking donations to offset the expense of publishing an exceedingly long obituary which would have really p***** Joe off," the obituary said.

