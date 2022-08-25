Beautiful People: Blind musician feels the music at the Straz, teaches the next generation

Matt Weihmuller teaches children and teens of all backgrounds at the Patel Conservatory.

TAMPA, Fla. — Since birth, Matt Weihmuller has been blind. But Matt didn't let a disadvantage stop him from living his passion. Since he was a young child, Matt started learning how to read music and play instruments. Keep in mind that Matt can't see, so he had to learn braille music.

"It took time over my life to hone that, just like any other thing," he said.

Today Matt focuses more on his saxophone and teaching other young students. He works at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and is a part of a program called the Patel Conservatory. Here Matt teaches kids how to play instruments.

He teaches children and teens of all backgrounds and says that "you teach a visually impaired person the same way. All the concepts are the same. It's the student that really matters."

Matt is resuming classes in September! To get signed up, click here.

Weihmuller grew up in Tampa and attended Blake High School and Florida State University. 10 Tampa Bay spoke with Matt back in 2019; you can check out our story here.