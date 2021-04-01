Subaru's Share the Love Event is helping feed Tampa Bay area seniors

The program helps support Meals on Wheels St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — COVID-19 is making it more difficult than ever for senior citizens to safely get food, so the 13th annual Subaru Share the Love® Event is more important than ever.

It's helping deliver nutritious meals and compassion to older adults living in St. Petersburg. Meals On Wheels St. Petersburg (MOWSP), a Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger program, is participating in the event for the second year in a row.

“This national event is so important to programs like Meals On Wheels St. Petersburg, because it helps provide funding to feed our senior and homebound neighbors," said Lauren Vance, director of programs at MOWSP. "This past year, we have seen a 100 percent increase in applicants for our program. And there are even more seniors out there that need our help. We are so grateful to Subaru for their partnership which helps us deliver food and friendship to our vulnerable and isolated neighbors.”

The Share the Love Event began in November and goes through Jan. 4. For each Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at Subaru dealerships, Subaru of America will donate $250 to a one of four national Share the Love charitable partners, including Meals on Wheels America.

Participating Meals on Wheels America members, including the local programs, will receive a share of the donations raised by Subaru dealerships throughout Florida.

“Last year, MOWSP’s local revenue share was $7,500 which in turn provided 1,365 meals to older adults in St. Petersburg," Vance said. "Supporting programs like Meals on Wheels is so important, especially during the pandemic, as our senior and homebound neighbors rely on these programs to receive nutritious meals and safety checks.”

To receive meals delivered to your home, visit this website or call 813-344-5837. Volunteers are needed each week to help pack boxes and deliver meals on various days throughout the week. Routes take about 60 minutes to complete. To sign up to volunteer, click here.

You can also make a donation to MOWSP by clicking here. A donation of just $25 will provide a week of meals to a homebound senior in need.

What other people are reading right now: