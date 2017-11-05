A tiny seahorse escaped death and is now recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, thanks to a little girl and her mother.

WATCH: Cheeto the seahorse gets released.

According to the aquarium, the girl and her mother were on Indian Shores Beach when they saw a seagull fly by with that looked like a Cheeto in its mouth. The bird dropped the object near the girl, who saw that it was a seahorse.

The girl put the seahorse in a bucket and showed it to her mom, who called the aquarium for help.

A volunteer went to the beach and brought the seahorse back to the aquarium for treatment. It is now doing well, officials said.

The aquarium has set up a live cam of Cheeto's tank.

© 2018 WTSP