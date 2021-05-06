Where to go for Mother's Day brunch around Tampa Bay

This Sunday is all about mommas, and if you are wanting to take mom out to a meal she doesn’t have to cook, then here’s your list of 8 Mother’s Day brunch spots around Tampa Bay.
Armature Works, Tampa
Regular brunch and dinner menus, along with a few decadent specials, will be served.
Reservations: 813-693-5478
2425 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa
Three-course brunch celebration menu and waterfront views. Adults $75 and children $35.
Yacht StarShip
603 Channelside Dr., Tampa
10:30 a.m -12:30pm; 2:30-4:30 p.m.; 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Bottomless mimosas and a specially prepared meal.
101 E Kennedy Blvd., Tampa
Price is $45 for adults and includes a raw bar, carving station, omelets made to order and more.
36750 U.S. Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor
Reservations: 727-942-522
1207 S Howard Ave., Tampa
Élevage at the Epicurean Hotel is unveiling an all-new Sunday brunch menu.
105 N Bayshore Dr., Safety Harbor
Take mom for brunch in a spacious ballroom. Adults $49 and children $16.
6300 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach
Mother's Day Brunch at Stamps restaurant inside of PCI. Adults $45, and reservations required.
