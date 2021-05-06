Where to go for Mother's Day brunch around Tampa Bay

Mother's Day is this Sunday. Be sure to treat you momma and take her out for a meal she doesn't have to cook.

This Sunday is all about mommas, and if you are wanting to take mom out to a meal she doesn’t have to cook, then here’s your list of 8 Mother’s Day brunch spots around Tampa Bay.

Armature Works, Tampa

Regular brunch and dinner menus, along with a few decadent specials, will be served.

Reservations: 813-693-5478

2425 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa

Three-course brunch celebration menu and waterfront views. Adults $75 and children $35.

Yacht StarShip

603 Channelside Dr., Tampa

10:30 a.m -12:30pm; 2:30-4:30 p.m.; 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bottomless mimosas and a specially prepared meal.

101 E Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

Price is $45 for adults and includes a raw bar, carving station, omelets made to order and more.

36750 U.S. Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor

Reservations: 727-942-522

1207 S Howard Ave., Tampa

Élevage at the Epicurean Hotel is unveiling an all-new Sunday brunch menu.

105 N Bayshore Dr., Safety Harbor

Take mom for brunch in a spacious ballroom. Adults $49 and children $16.

6300 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach

Mother's Day Brunch at Stamps restaurant inside of PCI. Adults $45, and reservations required.