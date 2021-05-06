Your ultimate Mother's Day gift guide

Mother's Day is this Sunday. Here is your list of Tampa Bay gift ideas and things to do with mom.

TAMPA, Fla. — Mother’s Day is this Sunday – meaning now is the time to celebrate all the mothers in our lives. Whether she gave birth to you, raised you, adopted you, or was a great role model and friend – these ladies deserve a little love.

So, if you are looking for the best gift for your mom or something to do with her this weekend, here is your go-to Mother’s Day gift guide.

For the mom who likes sweet treats…

Send this momma a wine basket from Vintage Wine Cellars or a gift card so she can pick out her own from 4th & Wine. Pair the wine with local sweets from Chocolate Pi or chocolate from Sweet Divas.

For the fit mom…

Get this mom a gift that lasts for days...maybe even weeks. Purchase a monthly intro membership at a local yoga studio like SunState Yoga or spin at Cyclebar.

For the mom who likes to shop…

Save yourself the hassle of picking out a gift, and let this momma shop for her own! Grab a gift card from a local boutique like Salty Roots, Shoreline Sugars, or {a} haley.

For the mom who wants to be pampered…

Treat your mother to a spa day from The Woodhouse St Pete, a package of spray tans or lashes from The Bronze Lily, or a massage from Spa Sudeva.

For the mom who likes adventure…

Take the momma bear out for some fun in the sun. Give her an admission ticket to the Sunken Gardens, Florida Aquarium, or Busch Gardens for a total thrill.

For the plant mom...

Get her a gift card or plant from Wild Roots or a custom everlasting bouquet from The Hidden Thistle.

Things to do with mom...

If you want to start the morning off with a bite to eat, here are 8 brunch places to check out. And when you’re ready for some fun in the sun, visit any of these area beaches.

Not sure what to do with mom? Here is our date guide that is filled with family-approved fun too.