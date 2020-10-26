How do you find a good mover during a pandemic?

With so many people relocating during the pandemic, finding a company that's following CDC guidelines is important.

TAMPA, Fla. — When everything shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, most people stayed put.

Then in May, as people started to take in their surroundings, where they live and how they were living, they decided it could be a good time to pack up and start moving.

Some wanted to get out of the city, get to warmer climates or simply be closer to family. That has translated into a big boom for movers, who have also had to adjust how they do business.

Recent reports estimate more than 1,000 people a day are moving into Florida. And, Floridians aren't sitting still either; people are upsizing and downsizing all across the state.

The population boom was first reported by the New York Times, which got its information from the International Sales Group's summer 2020 Miami Report and a Q-3 2020 Douglas Elliman report.

With so many people relocating and demand so high, it can be hard to find a quality mover that works with your schedule and makes you feel safe.

The Founder of JK Moving, Chuck Kuhn, says all movers should be following new protocols like wearing masks and gloves when coming into your home. Also disinfecting and sanitizing their trucks and storage spaces after each move.

He says these are the three key things that you need to look for when hiring a mover:

Get a written estimate that's done either in-home or virtually. That way you understand exactly how you are being charged for the move. Check movers' equipment and storage. How do the trucks look? Where will your things be stored? Is it clean and secure? Finally, Kuhn says find out about employees. "Are they uniformed? How do they do their training? Are they background checked? Drug tests. It's very important today to make sure you're getting the best value, not just the lowest price when selecting a mover."

Also, ask about the mover's insurance policy. Make sure it covers the value of your stuff and if it doesn't fully cover it, consider getting some outside insurance just to make sure you're protected.

What other people are reading right now: