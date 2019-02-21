HOUSTON — Sean Milliken, who starred on the TLC reality television show “My 600-lb Life,” is dead at age 29.

TLC released a statement Tuesday saying it was saddened by the news.

"TLC expresses its deepest sympathies to Sean’s friends and family at this difficult time,” TLC said.

The show follows people that are at least 600 pounds, documenting their effort to become healthier and lose weight, under the supervision of Houston surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan, Milliken’s online obituary notes.

Milliken lost around 400 pounds.

Matt Milliken, Sean’s father, announced the news of his son’s death on Facebook.

Milliken appeared on the show during 2016 and again in 2018 for a “Where are They Now?” update, according to the obituary.

