What you need to know before heading back to the nail salon

Check with your salon to see what protocols they are following.

TAMPA, Fla. — Men, women and children love a little pampering once in a while and the nail salon is one of the best places to get some of that TLC.

Having a manicure or pedicure can be a real treat, but with the threat of COVID-19, it's more important than ever that salons take every precaution to keep you safe.

First, make sure they sanitize their instruments properly.

At Frenchies nail salon in Tampa, they used a high tech sanitizer called the Autoclave to kill bacteria, fungus and viruses, because all of those can easily spread from person to person.

"If you're not cleaning all the bacteria or all the fungus that could be present on a tool from one guest to another, unfortunately, those things can happen," salon owner Tracy Taylor said.

Taylor takes pride in all the precautions they take at her salon to keep their clients healthy. They even installed a new ventilation system at each station to pump in fresh air.

"We have the freshest, cleanest, healthiest air as possible coming into the studio. It rotates and turns over every 16 minutes. So, our intent was to provide the cleanest and the healthiest air for our guests and our team members, even before COVID-19."

Since they reopened in May, they follow strict safety guidelines.

"We use partitions, so there's actually an acrylic partition between the specialist and the guest. Everyone wears masks in our studio."

A few more things to look for at your nail salon:

Are they taking clients' temperatures when they walk in?

Are they washing their hands before each client and having you wash your hands?

Is there plenty of distance between stations?