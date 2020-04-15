TAMPA, Fla. — Many of you have been working on ways to cover, cut or color your own hair, but many women are dealing with a new issue: those acrylic nails or gel manicures are not looking so good.

If you have long nails that keep getting longer, grab an emery board and file them pretty short. It's easier to keep shorter nails cleaner and it's more sanitary.

Tanja Catoe with Salon Inga says you can try to preserve what's left of a gel or acrylic manicure with polish.

"Clear polish goes a super long way in helping to preserve what you already have on so I would do a coat every other day almost. It keeps your nails strong and keeps that polish on there nicely."

If you're just over it and want to go back to your natural nails, Tanja says fill a small bowl with acetone-based nail polish remover and soak them for a really long time.

"The nice thing about soaking it.. you can see it start to lift and peel and so by the time you get it off and scrape it off.. it comes off so nice."

Try to avoid picking off gel or acrylics since it can cause damage to your nails.

