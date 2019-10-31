GRAHAM, N.C. — You've probably seen plenty of police officer costumes, but this little girl's costume just raised the bar!

A Triad family turned their daughter's wheelchair into a police car!

Stephanie Yarboro says her daughter loves police officers, "so what better Halloween costume than to turn her wheelchair into a police car!"

The family shared a photo of their daughter dressed in a police officer's hat, sitting in her patrol car - complete with LED lights as the headlights on the front.

We love the creativity! Happy Halloween!

What did you dress up as for Halloween? Share your photos with us by emailing myphotos@wfmy.com, webteam@wfmy.com, or use #HalloweenOn2 on social media.

Your #HalloweenOn2 Photos Meghann Mollerus and hubby look purrrfect this Halloween. Stephanie Yarboro says her daughter loves police officers, so they turned her wheelchair into a police car! The Addams family! Amy's severe weather costume on this Halloween is highly accurate. Tracey McCain's kids, Josiah and Simone, are ready for a Panthers perfect Halloween!

