FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Christmas miracle came early for Walmart shoppers in Fort Pierce.

On Friday, Chicago Bears offensive linebacker Khalil Mack paid off all the holiday layaway accounts for shoppers in his hometown.

The store shared the good news on its Facebook page saying, "We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays! Everyone is truly greatful (sic) for everything you have done for them!"

This is not the first time that Mack has shown his generosity to his hometown.

TCPalm reports that back in June Mack donated 100 pairs of Nike cleats to football players at the high school he attended.

An excited player posted a thank you message to the linebacker on Twitter.

