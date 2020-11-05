Children thank sergeant for bicycle helmets

We received this video, today, from a community member who wanted to express her appreciation for a kind deed done by Lee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Yadi Perez. The sergeant was distributing food at different locations in Bonita Springs when she noticed several children riding bikes and scooters without proper safety equipment. Sergeant Perez quickly went to Lee Health to get them helmets. As always, a special “thank you” to our friends and partners at Lee Health for all that they do for our community! Sergeant Perez spoke with the kids and parents about bicycle safety and the importance of social distancing. Thank you for sharing this video with us!