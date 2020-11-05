Children thank sergeant for bicycle helmets

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A sergeant with the Lee County Sheriff's Office is getting "thank you" messages for making sure children were protected as they rode their bicycles.
According to the post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sgt. Yadi Perez was handing out food in Bonita Springs when she noticed a group of children riding bikes and scooters without wearing helmets. Sgt. Perez quickly went to a nearby medical center and returned with helmets for the kids.
A woman who saw what was happening caught Sgt. Perez's good deed on video, which the Sheriff's Office posted Sunday morning.
"These are the type of officers that bring so much joy to our community," the person behind the camera says in the video. People on social media responded similarly.
"This is awesome... that rather than scolding the parents she chose to show compassion and educate them in a giving manner," one Facebook comment reads. Another says, "This is what I love to see. Our LCSO mingling with the community!! Way to go."
Children 16 years old and under are required by Florida law to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle or a non-motorized scooter.
