Children thank sergeant for bicycle helmets

A Lee County Sheriff's Office sergeant's good deed is earning praise on social media.
Credit: Facebook/Lee County Sheriff's Office
In a video posted to the Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on May 10, 2020, Sgt. Yadi Perez fits a helmet on the head of a child on a scooter.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A sergeant with the Lee County Sheriff's Office is getting "thank you" messages for making sure children were protected as they rode their bicycles.

According to the post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sgt. Yadi Perez was handing out food in Bonita Springs when she noticed a group of children riding bikes and scooters without wearing helmets. Sgt. Perez quickly went to a nearby medical center and returned with helmets for the kids. 

A woman who saw what was happening caught Sgt. Perez's good deed on video, which the Sheriff's Office posted Sunday morning.

We received this video, today, from a community member who wanted to express her appreciation for a kind deed done by Lee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Yadi Perez. The sergeant was distributing food at different locations in Bonita Springs when she noticed several children riding bikes and scooters without proper safety equipment. Sergeant Perez quickly went to Lee Health to get them helmets. As always, a special “thank you” to our friends and partners at Lee Health for all that they do for our community! Sergeant Perez spoke with the kids and parents about bicycle safety and the importance of social distancing. Thank you for sharing this video with us!

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 10, 2020

"These are the type of officers that bring so much joy to our community," the person behind the camera says in the video. People on social media responded similarly.

"This is awesome... that rather than scolding the parents she chose to show compassion and educate them in a giving manner," one Facebook comment reads. Another says, "This is what I love to see. Our LCSO mingling with the community!! Way to go."

Children 16 years old and under are required by Florida law to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle or a non-motorized scooter.

