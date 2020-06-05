Pasco County schools sets up mobile WiFi hot spots for students

Starting in May, five Pasco County schools will have vans set up in the parking lots equipped with WiFi boosters for students to use.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — With social distancing being the new normal, and parts of Pasco County with limited internet connectivity; hundreds of students aren't able to regularly connect with their teachers and keep up with their distance learning.

Realizing the issue, after giving out all of the WiFi devices to students for home learning, Pasco County School District decided to set up vans at five of the counties school parking lots to host free password protected WiFi for students and parents to use for assignments.

"Rather than trying to get hot spots to every single household, we thought why not put a hub and bring it to the school's parking lot, that way multiple people can work off the same device," said Stephen Hegarty, PIO with Pasco County Schools.

The mobile hot spots are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the following locations;

• Lacoochee Elementary School at 38815 Cummer Road in Dade City

• Woodland Elementary School at 38203 Henry Drive in Zephyrhills

• Cotee River Elementary School at 7515 Plathe Road in New Port Richey

• Rodney B Cox Elementary School 37615 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Dade City

• Pasco Elementary School at 37350 Florida Avenue in Dade City

Each set up will have the WiFi access information publicly displayed, the district suggests that parents and students fully charge their devices before arriving, since power supply won't be provided by the schools.

"We know that there are some kids who have advantages that other kids do not so we're trying to eliminate those barriers especially with everything going on right now," said Hegarty.

Starting in June, the free WiFi will be available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

At this time the district doesn't plan to offer the free WiFi stations permanently, but hopes that sending the WiFi boosters home with students and now offering the free WiFi stations for families with limited access at home, will serve as a valuable resources during this time of distance learning.

