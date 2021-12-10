Zephyrhills man meets 911 operator who helped save his life

Jeff Hupp nearly died last month but his family said the 911 caller's guidance led them to perform CPR effectively.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The holidays mean more to a family from Zephyrhills after they nearly lost one of their own in early November.

Jeff Hupp said he was getting ready to eat dinner when he started to lose consciousness.

"My wife was asking me questions and I could hear but I couldn't answer," Jeff Hupp said. "I didn't remember much after that."

He said he was lucky his wife, Christy Hupp, was home and his brother was not too far to perform CPR.

Brother Anthony Owen said he was frantic helping his brother, who was no longer breathing and whose lips were turning blue.

That is until a voice behind the 911 call guided him through CPR. It was Rob Lippmann.

"If it wasn’t for Rob, I don’t know what would’ve happened," Owen said.

The family said they never forgot about Lippman, even during Jeff Hupp's five-day stay at the hospital.

"We were blessed that he was the one answering that call, and it was meant to be," Christy Hupp, who has been married 30 years with Jeff Hupp, said. They've known each other since they were 12.

Lippmann said while it is an honor, he wants people to know not to forget the number of other 911 call takers who save lives.

"They’re all heroes behind the headset and I just happen to be the one recognized for it today," Lippmann said. He works for Pasco County Emergency Services.

Hupp said cardiologists still don't know what caused his heart to fail but it's constantly being monitored.