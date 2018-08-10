TAMPA, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding a missing, endangered man Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, Jonas Mekonnen Desta, 30, was last seen leaving his house around 6 p.m. last Thursday and has not returned. He lives in the 8000 block of Kirkland Dr.

Desta is in need of medications that he does not have with him. His family says he is known to leave and come back home in a few days, but he has been gone for four days without his medications.

He is described as a black male who is around 5'5" tall who is around 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, zip-up hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsborough deputies at (813) 247-8200.

