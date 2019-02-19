A powerlifter known for squatting 950 pounds and deadlifting 800 was definitely in the right place at the right time.

When a man became pinned underneath a two-ton vehicle on Valentine's Day, Ryan Belcher, 29, knew just what to do.

Belcher says he heard a large crash at the end of his workday and discovered a wreck outside with a man trapped underneath one of the vehicles, Fox News reports.

Belcher, a 350-pound powerlifter, credits lifting and training at the gym five days a week to giving him the strength he needed to save the man's life, WXYZ reports.

After calling 911, he noticed others attempting to move the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.

He told local media he thought he moved the Jeep three feet while medics rescued the men, CBS affiliate WVLT reports.

"From there, I just kind of got tunnel vision. And then I grabbed the back, where the window was smashed out and lifted up and started pushing," Belcher said.

The other driver was seriously injured, but thankfully nobody died.

The heroic powerlifter met with the man, later identified as Montrell Tinsley, at the hospital Sunday following the crash.

“He was all teary-eyed and he said, ‘You saved me, man,’” Belcher recalled during an interview with Fox and Friends.

