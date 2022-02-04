x
Former South Carolina deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

Patrol Corporal Dale Salmond, 53, died from COVID-19 complications
Credit: RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Corporal Dale Salmond, a recent retiree from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, passed away on Thursday from complications due to COVID-19.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced Salmond's passing on social media. The 53-year-old corporal, a cancer survivor, began his career with RCSD in January 1999 and served in various capacities before his retirement as Patrol Corporal in October 2021.

Fellow law enforcement officers also posted remembrances of Salmond Friday morning.

"Dale was one of those special individuals that always brightened your day. He was always smiling and loved being a Sheriff’s Deputy," Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. "Dale was a good cop but a great person. We will never forget him.” 

🙏 PRAYERS FOR THE SALMOND FAMILY 🙏

Posted by Sheriff Lee Boan on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Corporal Salmond's son Braylyn continues his father's law enforcement legacy by serving with the City of Columbia Police Department.

