A man's random act of kindness was caught on camera over the weekend when he helped someone plow their driveway Saturday evening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of us were out shoveling or snow blowing all weekend long, as lake effect snow slammed West Michigan with over a foot of snow in some areas.

A man in Grand Rapids was shoveling his driveway Saturday when a stranger came along in a pickup truck and offered to plow for him.

It was all caught on camera.

The act of kindness happened on the city's west side. Heather Golliver, who posted the video on Facebook, said she and her kids have been sick all week with the flu and her husband has been taking care of the entire family.

He went out and started shoveling and got a small portion of the driveway cleared. A short time later, a plow truck pulls up and offers to plow the rest of his driveway.

Heather posted the video with the following message:

"THANK YOU! To this kind stranger who drove by and saw my husband shoveling our driveway and offered a helping hand to plow it. What you didn’t know is that myself as well as two of our kiddos have been sick with influenza A this week and he’s been holding down the fort and picking up all the slack. So your random act of kindness is so greatly appreciated! Merry Christmas!"

The man who plowed the driveway later saw the Facebook post, saying he was surprised to see the video of the encounter, and received an outpouring of support from the community.

