South Carolina mother, two daughters killed in crash with deputy on Mother's Day

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Mother's Day when a deputy was responding to a call and crashed into a car, killing a mother and her two daughters.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano spoke about what took place during Sunday's crash that involved one of her deputies and took the life of a woman and her two daughters.

According to Sheriff Graziano, on Sunday, May 8, around 11 p.m., deputy Emily Pelletier was responding to a call of a driver who had broken down along Highway 17 and needed assistance.

As deputy Pelletier traveled to assist the driver, 28-year-old Shanice Dantzler-Williams was traveling south on Highway 17 with her mother, 53-year-old Stephania Dantzler, and her 22-year-old sister Miranda Dantzler-Williams.

Both vehicles collided and all three women died at the scene from their injuries.

Miranda Dantzler-Williams had just graduated from Claflin University with a degree in criminal justice the day before on Saturday, May 7.

Pelletier was injured and treated for her injuries. She is now on administrative leave. The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Sheriff Graziano shared that she had spoken with the mother and grandmother of the three women who said they were a close family, inseparable, and did everything together.

"The family is heartbroken, we are heartbroken. They are devastated, we are devastated. They are relying heavily on their faith and their love for one another to get them through this.," Sheriff Graziano said. “On Monday, we prayed together, we cried together, and we tried to find peace. I’m not sure we did."

The message the family wanted the sheriff's office to convey was this: "They were three kind, loving, and precious souls."