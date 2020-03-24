NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — He did it!

After becoming a social media sensation across the country, a dog from Ohio known as Lieutenant Dan has officially been crowned as the new Cadbury Bunny.

Cadbury announced the winner on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Lieutenant Dan hails from the Cincinnati suburb of New Richmond. Missing both of hid hind legs, this pup's name is inspired by the Forrest Gump character famously portrayed by Gary Sinise.

"Lieutenant Dan was born different, but hasn't let that slow him down!" his bio declared as the contest launched a few weeks ago. "He has a joy for life that is infectious and inspiring!"

Once his pictures were posted on social media, Lieutenant Dan quickly became a fan-favorite in the Easter candy contest.

Lieutenant Dan was one of 10 finalists in the Cadbury Bunny battle. Other competitors included cats, a hamster, a duck, a llama, a miniature horse and even a pig!

Lieutenant Dan gets $5,000 and will star in his own Cadbury commercial.

Way to go! Good boy!

