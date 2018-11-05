HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Hillsborough County animal shelter resources are stretched thin after the county seized more than 300 cats from a woman running a pet rescue shelter near Plant City.

Pet Resource Center officials are working with partner agencies throughout Tampa Bay to house and adopt some of the cats, but more than 100 of the confiscated cats remain at the Pet Resource Center.

Most of those cats are now available for adoption. Some are still receiving treatment for respiratory infections or other illnesses, the shelter said.

Adoption is only $20 for cats that have been vaccinated, registered, microchipped and spayed or neutered.

The Pet Resource Center is the only open-admission shelter in Hillsborough County and accepts all dogs and cats regardless of age, breed, size or health.

The shelter at 440 N. Falkenburg Road in Tampa is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

