TAMPA, Fla. – A dog burned in a house fire is heading home on Friday afternoon.

The 55-pound terrier named Denali is set to leave BluePearl Veterinary Partners.

The Suncoast Animal League said a woman who was trying to get revenge on her estranged husband set Denali on fire.

Denali went from the Intensive Care Unit to inpatient this week after 15 days, the league said. The terrier is still on seven medications, according to the league.

A foster home will take in Denali.

Law enforcement arrested the woman. She is facing an arson charge and is still under investigation for animal cruelty.

