CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater-based company is part of a recall involving pig ear dog treats.

Brutus & Barnaby has recalled all size variations of its Pig Ears 100% Natural Treats for Dogs because of possible salmonella contamination.

The company joins a growing list of those recalling the treats tied to an outbreak of salmonella that has made 143 people sick in 35 states.

The illnesses include 33 hospitalizations and 26 cases in children under five, federal health officials said on Thursday.

Dog owners should not buy or feed any pig ears to their pets, including treats already in homes, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Consumers who purchased Brutus & Barnaby pig ears are urged to destroy any remaining product and to contact the place of purchase for a refund.

Those with questions can call the company at 1-800-489-0970 Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

Click or tap here to see what other brands are included in this recall.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter