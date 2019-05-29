ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This could be a great way to spend more time with that pooch you’re thinking about adopting. Thanks to Friends of Strays, Inc.’s "Doggy Day Out," you can take a furry friend on field trips.
People in and around St. Petersburg can basically adopt a dog for one day starting May 31.
The program says this is a great way to allow everyone to enjoy the benefits of pet ownership while doing something great for the shelter.
The steps are simple. Just visit their website to film out a form.
