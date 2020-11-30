An update from the Niagara County SPCA on Tuesday said that when he is well enough, Hemi will be going home with the officer who found him.

NIAGARA, N.Y. — A 6-month-old puppy seized from a home in Niagara County has found a new fur-ever home.

Hemi, along with another dog, was seized from a home after the Niagara County SPCA received a tip from an anonymous call that two dogs in a backyard appeared to be in rough condition.

According to the officer, one of the dogs could not put pressure on its leg. The other dog, Hemi, was emaciated, dehydrated and could hardly walk. SPCA officials say his back leg was swollen and bruised.

Hemi was taken a local veterinary hospital.

"My friends at the SPCA are taking very good care of me. I can’t wait to go to my forever home with the officer who rescued me when I’m all better again. Love Always, Hemi," the post read.