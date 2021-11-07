'Ethan the Dog' suffering from neurological issues, owner says

The dog that pulled on Kentucky's heartstrings after he was found emaciated in a parking lot may now be facing a new struggle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a Friday in January when Ethan was found on the cold ground in the Kentucky Humane Society's parking lot.

His body was emaciated and his caretakers ran to the rescue. Thousands cheered on his recovery, as he took his first steps.

Now, Ethan Almighty has a new hurdle to climb.

"Over the past several weeks Ethan has developed some neurological issues," Ethan's new owner, Jeff Callaway, said.

In a Facebook post, Callaway explained he's been monitoring Ethan's condition with a vet.

On Thursday, they went in for an MRI and he's expecting the radiology report next week.

Callaway said he'll share whatever information comes.

In the meantime, he said, "Please continue the EthanRevolution message and do something kind for someone…..everyday."

While folks may now remember than for his joyful and positive attitude, Callaway says he's been resting a lot lately.

Check back for updates later this week.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.