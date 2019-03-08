TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida could become the second state to outlaw the declawing of cats if a state lawmaker gets her way.

State Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, is sponsoring a bill that would fine veterinarians who declaw cats for non-therapeutic reasons, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. She says the process is "not only unnecessary and painful but leads to complications that increase the likelihood of cats being surrendered to animal shelters.”

New York banned the practice last month.

Those against the practice say declawing involves the removal of all or most of the last bone of each of the toes of the front feet, and tendons, nerves and ligaments that allow for the normal function of the paw.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.