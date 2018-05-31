HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The kennels at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center are full.

Pets are brought in faster than the center can adopt the other pets already in the kennels.

"If you have considered adopting or fostering, now is the time to look," a Facebook post reads.

The center is asking for help with adoption, volunteering and fostering pets.

