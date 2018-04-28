TAMPA, Fla. – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering free vaccinations for dogs on Saturday morning.

The organization is offering the free vaccinations until noon Saturday at Perry Harvey Senior Park at 1000 East Harrison Street.

Saturday’s clinic is the first of two offered by the Humane Society this year.

Go to the Humane Society’s website for more info or call (813)336-3550.

To participate in Saturday’s clinic, the requirements are as follows:

• Free Distemper/Parvovirus (DA2PP) and Rabies vaccinations available to the first 1,000 dogs

• Dogs must be at least 8 weeks old to receive DA2PP vaccines and at least 3 months old to receive Rabies vaccinations

• Dogs must be on leashes

• The Humane Society will not vaccinate litters of puppies. Only individual puppies will be vaccinated.

• Limit four pets per household

• For their own safety, cats are not permitted at this clinic. However, coupons for discounted cat/kitten vaccinations at our animal hospital will be available at the event.

Good morning, Tampa Bay Dog Parents! 🐶☀️🌴FREE SHOT CLINIC at Perry Harvey Park (1000 E Harrison St) from 9-12 👨🏻‍⚕️👩🏽‍⚕️💉 We can’t wait to see you and your furry friends and to help protect our community. Have a safe trip and we’ll see you soon 💙🐾🧡🐾💜🐾❤️🐾💚🐾 pic.twitter.com/vv9frLWRAk — Humane Society Tampa (@HumaneTampaBay) April 28, 2018

