HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas cleaned out their animal shelters and now Hillsborough is almost there too.

As of Tuesday evening, the director of the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, Scott Trebatoski says 100 animals are now being fostered. About 90 percent are dogs and about 10 percent are cats.

Trebatoski says this is unprecedented and due to COVID-19.

They normally get 30-40 dogs brought into the facility each day.

Their average population in the shelter is approximately 500 animals.

Eighteen animals are still up for adoption or fostering.

Bethany Montecalvo has been fostering a dachshund named Marcel for about two weeks.

She says she’s working from home now so taking care of him is doable.

Montecalvo says, “when you foster, it gives you an opportunity to understand the responsibility if you haven’t had an animal before. And to be able to see if it is a fit for you. “

But when things return to normal she’ll have to go back to work everyday. She hopes to find 12-yea-old Marcel a forever home soon.

