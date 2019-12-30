ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — Sissy the dog has been overlooked for far too long. She has been the longest resident at the SPCA Serving Allegany County, spending over 1,300 days at the shelter, but on Monday she finally found a home.

The shelter made the announcement on their Facebook page, saying how they couldn't be happier for Sissy the dog and her new family. In a Facebook post the SPCA Serving Allegany County expressed their gratitude to the community and everyone who helped find Sissy a new family.

The SPCA Serving Allegany County is a no-kill animal shelter, which takes in abandoned, neglected and abused animals in Allegany County. The shelter does not receive any government funding, it relies on donations and fundraising events.

For more information about the shelter or to see the pets it currently has up for adoption, click here.

