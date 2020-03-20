CLEARWATER, Fla. — If you’ve been looking to adopt a pet, here’s a good opportunity to do so.

The Humane Society of Pinellas is teaming up with the North Shore Animal League for the World’s Largest Mobile Pet Adoption event.

It’s being held through Sunday at the Humane Society of Pinellas.

If you adopt a pet, you will also get a free first veterinary exam at the HSP Pet Clinic as well as giveaways from Purina.

HSP is limiting shelter traffic because of the coronavirus, so the event is by appointment only.

You can fill out an adoption form by clicking here. A staff member will then contact you by phone to schedule a day and time.

The Humane Society of Pinellas is located at 3040 State Road 590 in Clearwater.

