Small Breed Rescue of East TN celebrated life of pets who crossed the Rainbow Bridge

During the event, the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee hosted a dedication event for pets who passed away.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee knows how hard it can be to lose a beloved pet. Sunday, they hosted an event to celebrate the time they spent with their families before they passed away and crossed The Rainbow Bridge.

It was at Crafty Bastard Brewery off Emory Place from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m. They hosted a dedication event to remember all the pets that families may have lost.

"So this is a very kind of bittersweet, sentimental sort of day. It's a celebration but there's also a few tears that have been shed," Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee event coordinator Missy Martin said.

Martin said her dog, Audrey, passed away. Her dog helped get to where she is today.

"I actually adopted her from small breed and that got me involved becoming a foster and to where I am today with Small Breed Rescue," Martin said.

Pet owner Mary Nelle Osborne came out to remember her lost, loved fur baby.

"My dog is up there," Osborne said. "Her name was Paz which means peace."

She said when her husband passed away, her dog was her most loyal companion through the difficult time.

"She was a companion to me and saved my soul after he died," Osborne said.

Anna Lawrence, co-founder of the Big Camera, said she wanted to be a part of the effort to make this memorial special and unique.

"These are members of their family that they lost and that they are honoring by having them on this wall," Lawrence said.

Pets were available for adoption during the event. Families were able to meet them and learn more about their personalities during the adoption part of the event.