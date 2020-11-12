Nine Mile Falls Newfoundland breeder Becky Deakins gifted Jeanne Dixon a puppy after her story aired on KREM 2 News.

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — On Sunday afternoon, Jeanne Dixon pulled up to a home in Nine Mile Falls to meet a woman she’d never met before.

Four days earlier Dixon shared her story on KREM 2 News detailing how she was scammed out of $2,400 trying to buy a puppy from who she thought was a breeder in Oklahoma.

Dixon’s story was heartbreaking. Her 19-year-old daughter Charlene unexpectedly passed away last summer. Charlene always wanted a Newfoundland puppy, and Dixon decided to buy one as a way to honor Charlene and help ease some of the pain of losing her.

When Becky Deakins and her boyfriend Chris Sarquilla heard Jeanne’s story, they said they knew they had to do something. As Newfoundland breeders, they were in a position to help.

“You know, my sister lost her daughter when she was 18,” Deakins said. “Just seeing that story that you put (on). It…it touched our heart and nobody should be taken advantage of like that.”

“To have something like, especially after you lose your daughter, that’s unbelievable,” Sarquilla said. “So, anything to be able to help out, just brings the community together to help out and let people know there’s good people out there too, I think that’s important.”

Deakins and Sarquilla's was just one of many offers that came into the KREM 2 Newsroom after Dixon’s story aired.

Gerrard, who lives in New York, emailed KREM 2 offering to gift Dixon a Bernese Mountain Dog Puppy.

“I have a little one on the way and I would love to donate one to her,” he wrote.

Another emailer offered Dixon a Yorkie puppy. Somebody else offered German Shepherd puppy. A caller even left the station a voicemail to offer up a Newfoundland puppy.

On Sunday, Jeanne arrived at Becky and Sarquilla’s Nine Mile Falls Home to accept their generous offer: a 16-week-old female Newfoundland Puppy.

Dixon was overwhelmed. She fought back tears as she picked the puppy up into her arms.

“I feel stupid, I feel foolish but I feel blessed at this moment and this beautiful girl is going to be around for many years to give me comfort and be one of my family. I have a new baby,” Dixon said.

Looking back, Dixon said she shouldn’t have fallen for a puppy scam. But, she decided to share her story in hopes that it would prevent other people from falling victim to similar scams. She said she expected criticism, but instead was met with kindness from complete strangers.