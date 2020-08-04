TAMPA, Fla — Local pet photographers are using their skills to raise money for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay while practicing social distancing.

AGoldPhoto Pet Photography, in Tampa, started the "Safer at Home Portrait Project" to capture images of families outside their homes.

Nearly 80 families signed up. All they had to do was go out on their front lawns or porches while photographers took their photos. The photographers snapped each picture while sitting in a car about 10-feet away.

"We started the project on March 30th after seeing photographers around the country doing something similar. We wanted to do something too and add our own pet photography spin on it," photographer Adam Goldberg said.

Each family donated money for the portraits. That helped the project raise more than $4,500 for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

"We started volunteering with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay back in 2016 when we offered to take adoption photos. Our first Pet Photo Shoot Fundraiser was in July 2016. To date, we have hosted over 300 Pet Photo Shoot Fundraisers, all over the U.S., and have raised over $180,000," Goldberg said.

Due to the high demand, registration for the project is closed for now, but photographers say they may open it again in the future.

You can check out some of the Safer at Home Portraits on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

You can also check out some behind the scenes footage on their YouTube channel.

Tampa pet photographers create Safer at Home Portrait Project

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter