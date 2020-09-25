The K9 was given a proper farewell including a puppiccino and cheeseburger.

TWINSBURG, Ohio — The Twinsburg Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K9 Officer, Yasso.

On Thursday, Yasso " left our earthly world for a much better place," the Department said in a Facebook post. Yasso was 12 years old and served the Department and surrounding areas from 2009 to 2017 when he retired.

Following his retirement, he spent his golden in the company of his handler Officer Yamil Encarnacion and our current K9 Caesar.

Yasso was given a "farewell fit for a king" including a puppiccino from Starbucks and a cheeseburger from McDonalds, according to the Chargin Valley Dispatch Facebook page. He also enjoys countless pats on the head with a lot of "good boy" from city employees.

K9 Yasso’s last ride was escorted by fellow K9 handlers from Salem and Columbiana PD’s to Twinsburg Veterinarian Office.

"Thank you for your service K9 Yasso, you will be missed."