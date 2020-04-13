TAMPA, Fla — We're all looking a little shaggy right now with hairdressers and barbershops closed. Even our pets are getting a little overgrown with their fur and nails needing attention.

However, there are some simple things you can do to maintain your dogs and cats while waiting for the groomers to reopen.

Owner of Pup N Suds in Brandon, Jenn Bethune, says the biggest issue she's hearing about is nails. She suggests ordering a pet Dremel online.

"What you're going to want to do is file them until you see a little black or pink dot in the center of their nails and don't go any further than that. You can also use an emery board. It's going to take a little while, but it's a little bit safer and not as scary for pet parents to use."

Bethune does not recommend trying to trim your dog with scissors or clippers because it can be dangerous for you and your pet if it's not done properly.

Also, you can order pet nail files, brushes and ear cleaner online, so you'll have those items on hand to use in-between visits to the groomer.

It's also important to brush your dog or cat regularly.

"For longer haired dogs you're going to want to have a slicker brush, you can find them on Amazon. And, also a greyhound comb for the longer dogs."

And for short-haired dogs, Bethune says to use a rubber brush or zoom groom.

Don't worry too much about bathing your pets, they only need it about once a month. One thing you do want to clean regularly is their ears.

"You really just want to clean around the inside of the ear without going too deep so cotton balls work great. You put the cleaner on the cotton ball swish it around in there and clean out the gook."

RELATED: Keep your 'safer at home' hair under control with these tips

RELATED: Florida's statewide 'safer-at-home' order: What does it mean?

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter