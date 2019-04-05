Avoiding these top pet mistakes will lead to a paws-itive experience all around and will also keep your pet in purrrrrr-fect health.

Mistake 1: Free feeding aka grazing

Leaving a full bowl of food out for pets may seem like a good idea since they can eat when they want, but it encourages bad habits. It's called "grazing." It can lead to obesity and it can also attract ants.

It may also prevent you from knowing when your pet may be sick since changes in appetite can be warning signs; it could be hard to monitor how much your pet is eating.

Mistake 2: Sharing table scraps

Feeding your pet table scraps isn't just unhealthy; it can be dangerous.

Fried foods can lead to pancreatitis, cooked chicken bones can splinter and milk can be harmful to cats and gods that can't tolerate lactose. Some foods can even be deadly like grapes, raisins or currants.

Although it may be hard to turn down those puppy-dog eyes, it's safest to keep your food on your plate and their food in the bowl.

Mistake 3: Leaving bags on the floor

Things like medications, hand sanitizer and asthma inhalers in your purse can be harmful to your pet - even gum, if it contains Xylitol.

Hang purses and other bags out of reach of your pet to keep them safe.

RELATED: What should you do if your dog swallows something harmful?

Mistake 4: Cat litter cat-astrophes

To prevent your cat from having an accident, make sure there are enough litter boxes in the house and that they are clean and the right size.

The ideal number of litter boxes is one per cat plus one; if you have two cats, you would have a total of three litter boxes. The litter box also needs to be big enough for your cat to use it comfortably.