Waco dog with cancer needs loving home to spend last few months of life

Beso suffers from an aggressive form of cancer and the Humane Society said that they cannot let him leave this Earth without experiencing a loving home.

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas said that they have one overarching lifesaving goal, that every animal that comes into the shelter leaves through adoption, foster, or rescue. That is why they want Beso, a dog suffering from cancer, to find a loving family.

Soon after Beso arrived at the Waco Animal Shelter, they found that he had a mass growing under his belly. The tumor was removed two weeks ago, but he quickly developed a cough, and within days, more tumors were growing.

Beso suffers from an aggressive form of cancer that will send him to the Rainbow Bridge, likely in the next 2 months. The Humane Society said that they cannot let him leave this Earth without experiencing a loving home.

"We know he's hospice and he only has a couple of months left. It's really devastating for everyone. We're all really sad about it, but we decided at that point we would do everything we could to make these last couple months of his life as happy as possible," Executive Director Humane Society of Central Texas Dr. Paula Rivadeneria said.

Beso still has lots of energy and is not in pain. So, the shelter said it would be wonderful for him to complete his bucket list by going on daily walks, eat delicious food, get as many belly rubs as possible and enjoy every bit of life that he has left.

Beso needs to be an only dog during this last chapter of his life.

"If you think that taking on a hospice dog would be too sad for you, think about how sad Beso is here alone at the shelter," a press release from the shelter said. "We promise you that the happiness he will give you will far outweigh the sadness at the end. Imagine him playing in the lake, walking across the bridge, enjoying a snack at an outdoor coffee house. He can only do those things if you go with him!"

As a foster, the Humane Society will continue to pay for all of his medical needs. You just need to provide a home, food and love.

If you are interested in Beso, go to the Humane Society of Central Texas website and submit an online application. Then, make an appointment for a curbside meet and greet. Be sure to wear a mask.

Fosters and adopters must be at least 18 years old, have valid identification, and renters must provide landlord permission. HSCTX is open Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sat 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 2032 Circle Rd, Waco.

Waco dog in search for forever home for the best last few months of life 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4