LARGO, Fla. -- If you’ve been looking for a new pet, this weekend, adoption fees are waived as part of the SPCA’s “Free the Shelters” event!

The SPCA Tampa Bay has more than 100 animals looking for their forever homes. On Saturday and Sunday, you won’t have to pay adoption fees to own one of them.

Just go to the SPCA at 9099 130th Avenue in Largo and find the one that’s perfect for your family. Hours on Saturday at 10am until 6pm. On Sunday, you can adopt a pet from 1pm to 5pm.

You can also get a pet with the adoption fees waived at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, thanks to a generous donation.

