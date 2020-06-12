x
Watch: Firefighters save puppy trapped on thin ice

Luckily, she was able to be reunited with her sister!
Credit: Bryanna Paolucci Mannarino

CHARDON, Ohio — We'd all do anything to help our furry friends, and the Chardon Fire Department definitely lived up to that promise on Sunday!

Firefighters were called to a partly frozen pond this afternoon for an unusual but worthwhile call: A puppy trapped on the thin ice. The little one was scared and potentially in danger of falling through, but luckily, crews were able to rescue her and bring her safely back to the shore.

Watch the entire rescue operation in the player below:

The little pup is now resting comfortably, and has even been reunited with her sister. Way to go, Chardon FD!

