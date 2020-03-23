TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors in Seminole Heights had a reason to get out and take a stroll through the neighborhood. The non-profit TRIBE Seminole Heights encouraged neighbors to take one of these pinwheels home and spread the love. These are at the garden center.
Families can pick one up, wipe it down with sanitizing wipes, then put it in front of their house to show how quickly they can spread joy, not germs!
TRIBE also put out activities to take home to give families something to work on together.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida State Parks closed beginning March 23 to follow CDC guidelines
- HART offers free rides for students to get breakfast and lunch
- Tampa mayor: 'Stay-at-home' order extremely likely by early next week
- Gas prices hit a four year low
- "Hands...washing hands.." Neil Diamond posts coronavirus-themed version of 'Sweet Caroline'
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
https://tinyurl.com/rqxbo33FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter