TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors in Seminole Heights had a reason to get out and take a stroll through the neighborhood. The non-profit TRIBE Seminole Heights encouraged neighbors to take one of these pinwheels home and spread the love. These are at the garden center.

Families can pick one up, wipe it down with sanitizing wipes, then put it in front of their house to show how quickly they can spread joy, not germs!

TRIBE also put out activities to take home to give families something to work on together.

