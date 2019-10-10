FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A Frostproof mom created a larger than life version of Florida’s most known reptile.
Polk County Public Schools posted a photo on their Facebook after the Frostproof Middle-Senior mom Christina Ellis made the sweet and swampy cake for the FFA program’s annual auction.
The school district said Nucor Steel Florida bought the cake, "where employees enjoyed eating alligator for breakfast."
RELATED: Bakery creates shockingly realistic deer cake
RELATED: Mom decorates Publix cakes for back-to-school
What other people are reading right now:
- Students make 'Child of God' headbands to support Saints' Demario Davis
- 5 things to know ahead of Rays vs. Astros Game 5
- Chicken recall for Listeria hits major grocery chains in multiple states
- There are 3 disturbances hurricane forecasters are watching
- Veteran receives a nearly $3,000 water bill and has no way to pay
- Florida man accused of baiting gator to bite him, force-feeding it a Coors beer
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter