FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A Frostproof mom created a larger than life version of Florida’s most known reptile.

Polk County Public Schools posted a photo on their Facebook after the Frostproof Middle-Senior mom Christina Ellis made the sweet and swampy cake for the FFA program’s annual auction.

The school district said Nucor Steel Florida bought the cake, "where employees enjoyed eating alligator for breakfast."

