7-year-old boy holds mini-prom for his babysitter after hers was canceled

He wore a bow tie and made sure there was Rachel's favorite cuisine: Chick-fil-A.

RALEIGH, N.C. — As high school seniors miss out on their prom nights due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of them have been finding innovative ways to celebrate.

But, a thoughtful 7-year-old in Raleigh, North Carolina, decided it was time for a grand gesture on behalf of a special senior.

Curtis Rogers, who will soon be a second-grader, created a mini-prom for his babysitter, Rachel Chapman. Chapman is a senior at Sanderson High School.

CBS News says he planned the backyard prom all by himself and even asked Rachel with a thoughtful "promposal." Two days after asking Rachel to prom, Curtis -- wearing a bow tie -- hosted her at his house.

Rachel wore a gown. And, a pool noodle was used to ensure they were social distancing by staying six feet apart.

There was even a special menu: Chick-fil-A and smoothies.

"It was really sweet, really thoughtful. He even remembered my favorite drink and the condiments I like at Chick-fil-A," Rachel told CBS affiliate WNCN.

They danced together -- the pool noodle separating them the whole time.

CBS News contributed to this report.

