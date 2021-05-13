Puppies run wild on field trip to Sea Life Aquarium

The furry adventure was launched to draw attention to the Safe Hands Rescue Virtual Fur Ball Gala, held to renovate the organization's rescue property.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — It's a question that really doesn't have an answer, sort of the canine version of "why did the chicken cross the road?"

"Why did the rescue puppies go to Sea Life Aquarium? Because they can!!"

Two litters of tiny dogs ran wild at Mall of America Thursday morning, staring through the glass at sharks, stingrays and clownfish, even pawing at the sea creatures on occasion.

Actually, the MOA underwater adventure did have a motivation, besides creating a bunch of adorable photo ops. Safe Hands Rescue, the organization that staged the puppy adventure, is in the midst of its virtual Fur Ball Gala. The event, which runs from May 10-22, aims to raise $100,000 to renovate The Safe House, Safe Hands' Kentucky rescue property.